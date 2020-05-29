Tucker Carlson Condemns ‘Lynch Mobs’ Designed To ‘Subvert Our Justice System’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned against those who call for “lynching,” or murdering “the accused without trial” during a Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment.

As Minneapolis and other cities across America endure protests and riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Carlson recalled several recent racially charged cases and those who seem to demand an automatic death sentence for the accused, or else.

WATCH:

Calling the justice system “the best thing about this country,” Carlson noted that, while “flawed,” it’s still the best and fairest “in the world.”

“Where would you rather go on trial, especially if you’re innocent?” he asked. “The worst moments in American history are those in which violent mobs nullified our justice system, and the protections it guarantees, and murdered the accused without trial. That is called lynching. Every American is ashamed that happened here, and should be. And yet — and this should bother you more that probably anything else you’ve heard today — some in positions of influence are calling for it again now.”

Using footage for some, Carlson recalled Shaun King’s “I know where you live” threat against Gregory and Travis McMichael, Minneapolis rioters boldly proclaiming they will “burn it down,” demonstrators surrounding the home of the officer “now charged in George Floyd’s death,” and even “thugs” coming “to the home of Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman.”

“A crowd marching outside City Hall is a call for justice and we support it, even if we disagree with their positions, but a mob surrounding the home of a district attorney is not a political protest. It’s a threat, designed to subvert our justice system. Mike Freeman’s job is to weigh the evidence in a criminal case. The opinions of CNN anchors are not relevant. He considers the actual evidence. That’s our system. But he can’t do that – no one can – if he fears he or his family will be hurt. The mob is perfectly aware of that, and that’s why they came to his house.” (RELATED: Tucker Laments Double Standard: ‘Normal’ People Must Follow ‘Countless New Rules,’ Rioters ‘Get To Ignore’ Them)

“One of the worst things that lynch mobs do is distort the people who participate in them,” Carlson said. “Who believe it or not in some cases are well-meaning citizens who become inflamed with blood lust that lurks beneath the surface in human nature. And suddenly they find themselves cheering as other human beings are humiliated, tortured and killed.”