‘I Know Where You Live’: Shaun King Appears To Issue Public Threat Against Men Arrested For Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery

Social media activist Shaun King appeared to post a public threat against the two men who have since been arrested and charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests came after video footage recorded Feb. 23 showing Arbery’s murder went viral the week of May 4, sparking backlash and calls for justice.

The footage shows two white men in Georgia hunting down and killing Arbery, a 25-year-old black man.

Before the two men’s arrest, King appeared to issue a warning and threat against them.

“To Gregory & Travis McMichael,” the warning began according to journalist Andy Ngo. “I need you to know that I know where you live and where you are hiding out. Right now I’m the only thing keeping about 150 different from people killing you [sic].”

Shaun King posted the following threat on Facebook. https://t.co/lKa0eOq1Uh pic.twitter.com/zGz0dBXssN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2020

The Facebook post was archived, although it appears that part of King’s message may be blocked. King’s threat is no longer available for viewing on Facebook.

Arbery was out jogging when he was killed, according to his family. Police said Arbery was unarmed when he was shot and killed. (RELATED: Two 911 Calls Were Made Moments Before Shooting Death Of Ahmaud Arbery)

WATCH:

Chilling video has emerged of a 25-year-old African-American man being chased down & killed in a Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood; Ahmaud Arbery was out jogging, his family says. Warning: viewer discretion is advised. @OmarVillafranca has more on the growing calls for justice pic.twitter.com/6DyPKDbiRN — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 5, 2020

King is closely associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and has caused controversies in the past. In 2018, King falsely accused a man, who later killed himself, of murdering a black girl.

The activist also pushed a fake rape claim in 2018 against a Texas state trooper. King later claimed that he was the victim amid the fake news.

King did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller.