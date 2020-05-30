College Football Hall Of Fame Gets Destroyed During Riots In Atlanta

The College Football Hall of Fame was decimated during Friday night riots in Atlanta.

In a video tweeted by Blayne Alexander, the hall of fame for America’s favorite sport was destroyed in riots following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You see a video of the destruction below.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

I understand people are outraged about the death of Floyd. People across America are outraged after he died following police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with third degree murder, kneeling on his neck.

BREAKING UPDATE: Derek Chauvin has now been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.pic.twitter.com/NRO2gVIMCe — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 29, 2020

However, how does destroying the College Football Hall of Fame help anyone? How does it do anything to elevate minority communities and help America heal?

Football is a sport that unites people. It’s a sport brings people together for a common goal. In a huddle, only winning matters.

Given our current situation, it’s important to shine a light on why sports matter so much to people. Here’s what @CollegeGameday stars @davidpollack47 and @ReceDavis told me back in December. We’re not giving up just because things are getting tough. pic.twitter.com/DhYYEfmqvh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 1, 2020

Nothing else matters when you’re on the field. Football has also done more to elevate the black community than any other sport in America.

College football and the NFL is dominated by black athletes. The College Football Hall of Fame is a reminder of that fact, and rioters destroyed it.

It’s simply horrible to see such an iconic building that represents the best of America get destroyed.

Last night was tough for so many people who love Atlanta. Here’s a bright spot: I’ve counted at least a dozen volunteers who brought trash bags, gloves and brooms to help clean up. One man told me simply: “this is my city. I’m here to help.” pic.twitter.com/HUOIbhsn9H — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

America is in a lot of pain right now, but burning our country to the ground just doesn’t make sense. Pray for each other. We need it right now.