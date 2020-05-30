Editorial

College Football Hall Of Fame Gets Destroyed During Riots In Atlanta

College Football Hall Of Fame (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter https://twitter.com/ReporterBlayne/status/1266561823958020096)

College Football Hall Of Fame (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter https://twitter.com/ReporterBlayne/status/1266561823958020096)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The College Football Hall of Fame was decimated during Friday night riots in Atlanta.

In a video tweeted by Blayne Alexander, the hall of fame for America’s favorite sport was destroyed in riots following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You see a video of the destruction below.

I understand people are outraged about the death of Floyd. People across America are outraged after he died following police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with third degree murder, kneeling on his neck.

However, how does destroying the College Football Hall of Fame help anyone? How does it do anything to elevate minority communities and help America heal?

Football is a sport that unites people. It’s a sport brings people together for a common goal. In a huddle, only winning matters.

Nothing else matters when you’re on the field. Football has also done more to elevate the black community than any other sport in America.

College football and the NFL is dominated by black athletes. The College Football Hall of Fame is a reminder of that fact, and rioters destroyed it.

It’s simply horrible to see such an iconic building that represents the best of America get destroyed.

America is in a lot of pain right now, but burning our country to the ground just doesn’t make sense. Pray for each other. We need it right now.