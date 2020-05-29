Odell Beckham Jr. Played QB In Practice At LSU To Simulate Johnny Manziel

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. apparently took some QB reps while playing at LSU.

According to Jeremy Hill, OBJ played the scout team QB while on the Tigers when the team was preparing to play Johnny Manziel and the Texas A&M Aggies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#funfact in college @obj played scout team QB the whole week in practice for the A&M game to get our defense ready for @JManziel2 ???????????? #needthatfootage https://t.co/6bKC5TggRy — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) May 28, 2020

The revelation from Hill comes after OBJ has been going viral for his absolute cannon of an arm. The man can apparently throw a football a solid country mile.

Need to see Odell at QB for one game ???????????? (via elijahernandez/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/QuSecxxubA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2020

I’ve said it before, the Browns should just ride with OBJ at quarterback. I’ve seen enough out of Baker Mayfield.

We know what Mayfield is and what he isn’t, and he’s not a QB that’s going to win a Super Bowl. That means it’s time to switch OBJ from WR to QB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 16, 2020 at 7:12pm PDT

Odell Beckham Jr. is a freak of nature athlete. He’s fast as hell, he’s elusive in the open field and he has a cannon for an arm.

They should seriously create a shotgun package for him to run the read option. I’m not even kidding a little bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 11, 2019 at 10:41am PST

Let OBJ take snaps out of the shotgun and then run RPOs and read options. The Browns suck as it is. It can’t get worse.

It’s worth a shot, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 25, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

No matter what you think of the Browns, you have to admit OBJ is a hell of an athlete. There’s clearly no debate about that at all.