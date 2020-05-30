Houston Cougars Will Bring Back Football Players June 1 For Voluntary Workouts

The Houston Cougars will begin football activities at the start of June.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Cougars will bring back football players starting June 1 for voluntary workouts.

Houston is the latest college football program to bring back players during the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston football players can return to campus June 1 for voluntary workouts — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 29, 2020

Houston might not be a Power Five program, but they’re one of the most well-funded and best G5 teams in America.

The fact they’re bringing back players in a couple days is just another sign that we’re going to have football in the fall.

It’s been a long war against coronavirus and it’s been a tough war. However, we’ve fought like hell, and now sports are slowly returning.

If football players are working out in June, then they’ll be ready for games at the end of August and the start of September.

It’s crazy how a few months ago there were serious discussions about whether or not the season would even happen. Now, players are coming back to campuses across America.

Keep checking back for more updates on schools coming back when we have them. We’ve turned a corner and I fully expect games to happen in the fall.