Unfit To Print Episode 54: Media Coverage Of BLM Protests Vs. Anti-Lockdown Protests

Just a couple of weeks ago the media was fretting that anti-lockdown protests were endangering the public by gathering in crowds and refusing to wear masks. They were compared to Nazis for wanting to reopen their businesses and go back to work.

Now, thousands of people egged on by Antifa are rioting and looting in multiple American cities. But the media is treating these “protesters” with kid gloves. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi stood in front of a burning building while claiming the Minneapolis riots were mostly peaceful, and Joy Reid tried to blame white supremacists for the uprising. (RELATED: Videos Of Protests Nationwide Show Images Of Chaos, Mass Violence)

Amber Athey talks about George Floyd’s death and the subsequent riots in this week’s episode of “Unfit to Print.”

LISTEN:

LISTEN:

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and check out past episodes of the podcast:

