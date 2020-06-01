Celebrities Are Still Earning Millions Of Dollars From Social Media During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Some celebrities are still making plenty of cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Attain, several high-profile celebrities have made buckets of money off of sponsored Instagram posts during the pandemic.

The report claims that Kevin Hart, Cristiano Ronaldo, Blac Chyna, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ellen have all made at least $1 million off of sponsored posts during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram @getvitahustle …..It’s a lifestyle people!!!!!! #HealthIsWealth A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

Hey, you can’t knock the hustle, right? Just because there’s a pandemic going on doesn’t mean that people aren’t still trying to get paid.

When you have millions of followers, you can get paid a ton of money to do sponsored social media posts. That’s the way the world works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 4, 2020 at 3:20pm PDT

Given the fact filming in the entertainment industry and sports have been halted, celebrities have to find other ways to earn money.

For the people listed above, they’ve been able to cash in on Instagram. Again, you can’t hate someone for finding a way to make money during these tough times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on May 25, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

Hopefully, this whole situation is over soon, and we can get back to cameras rolling on sets and sporting events getting underway.

I need to get to a movie theater and sports stadium ASAP!