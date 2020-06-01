Dan Bongino To ‘Celebrity Morons’ With Bail Money For Rioters: ‘You Are Human Filth’

Former Secret Service officer Don Bongino said Sunday that the “celebrity morons” who are providing bail money for rioters are the “dregs of society.”

The Fox News contributor was responding to reports that Hollywood liberals as well as staffers to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden were providing bail money to people jailed for rioting in cities across America.

“The celebrity morons and epic life losers who think it’s a good idea to start a bail fund to bail out people slitting the throats of cops, engaging in attempted murder on the streets of Dallas and beating the snot out of a guy in the streets of Portland, you disgust me,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends.”

”You are absolute human filth, and the dregs of society in your Beverly Hills mansions, you beasts, while you sit up there and do that while America is burning to the ground.” (RELATED: Owner Of Gutted Minneapolis Shopping Center Tells Governor And Mayor: ‘People Will Uprise Over This’)

Bongino expressed his desire that Americans refrain from seeing “another damn movie again from one of these idiots supporting this nonsense,” asking, “Why do you think they’re in jail? Because they’re protesting? They’re in jail because they just beat the crap out of someone, you dumb ass.

Protests over the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police began earlier in the week. (RELATED: ‘This Is Mostly A Protest’: MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Says Riots Aren’t Unruly As Building Burns Behind Him)

Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen in a viral video holding Floyd on the ground with a knee on his neck, was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter Friday.

Rioting and looting occurred in several American cities Friday night and has persisted for four nights now, beginning in Minneapolis and spreading across the United States, where rioters have set fire to cars and businesses. The Minneapolis Police Force evacuated the city’s 3rd Precinct headquarters Thursday before it was set ablaze.

Bongino said it’s not like American cities haven’t experienced this kind of rioting before. “I’ve now said on this network multiple times, how many American cities are you going to watch burn before you throw out in the scrap heap of history this disastrous ‘let them vent, use a light touch model?’ You use a light touch on legitimate protests — because that’s a God-given right. You don’t use a light touch on a riot burning down an American city.”