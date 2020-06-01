Mike Leach Has Spent Coronavirus Quarantine Watching Documentaries On Netflix

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has been crushing Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic.

With sports halted across American and college athletes not on campuses, coaches haven’t been able to lead football activities. How has Leach killed his time? Doing exactly what you’d expect Mike Leach to be doing.

He told 247Sports in an interview he’s been watching documentaries. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Mar 24, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

“But I tried to use my time, I tried to eat healthy, shake that weight so I can exercise less. I rode my bike a bunch. I got caught up with family members that I haven’t talked to as much as you should or would like. And I read some stuff, I watched some really good documentaries on Netflix,” Leach explained to 247Sports when talking about how he’s spent his time.

He also told 247Sports, “It will be a unique season and we want to make the best of it we can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on May 6, 2020 at 9:19am PDT

Mike Leach coming to the SEC was what college football fans had hoped would happen for years. Now, it’s 2020, he’s at MSU and a pandemic has gripped the nation.

If there was ever a coach built to survive a pandemic, it’s Mike Leach. There’s no close second.

The dude has probably been loving isolation. He’s a gigantic history buff and I have no doubt he’s been crushing WWII docs left and right.

I say this and am dead serious: would anyone be surprised if Leach and the Bulldogs had a damn good year this fall after all this chaos?

People who thrive in chaos are those who roll with it. Nobody is built better to roll with chaos than Mike Leach.

I don’t give a damn about Mississippi State, but I’m a huge Leach fanboy, which means I’ll be watching a lot of the Bulldogs in the fall.

I think they’re going to surprise a lot of people, and I can’t wait to see what Leach brings to Starkville!