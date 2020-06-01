Washington Nationals Players Will Give Money To Minor Leaguers Who Have Taken Cuts

Washington Nationals players are stepping up after guys in the minors had their pay slashed.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Nats have made the decision to cut weekly stipends for minor league players from $400 to $300.

In response to the move, Sean Doolittle tweeted late Sunday night that members of the Nationals would be pooling money together to help players in the organization’s minor league system.

You can read his statement below.

This is a 100% pure class move from the guys on the Nats. Obviously, there’s nothing that forces them to make this move, but baseball is a tough spot right now.

Given the fact it seems like the players have zero interest in playing for less money during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re not really close to the season starting.

That means teams aren’t making money, and they have to find places to make cuts. The Nats pulled the trigger on paying the guys in the minors less.

Now, they guys in the MLB will step up to help ease the pain. No matter what you think about the ongoing negotiations between owners and players, I think we can all agree this is a solid move.

We’ll see when baseball returns, but I’m not holding my breath. It doesn’t seem like it’ll be anytime soon.