Wisconsin Coaches Greg Gard And Paul Chryst Release Statements About The Death Of George Floyd

Wisconsin Badgers coaches Greg Gard and Paul Chryst both released statements Monday night about the chaos unfolding in America.

In response to George Floyd's death, America has become consumed by chaos, instability and nobody knows when it will end.

Gard, who coaches the Badgers basketball team, wrote in part in a Twitter statement, “As humans, we need to be dedicated to impacting change in our communities.”

You can read his full statement below.

Head football coach Paul Chryst stated in part, “Our priority as a football program is to ensure everyone feels safe and valued and my commitment to our players remains helping them grow in their journey as students, athletes and men.”

If there was ever an example of men who coach sports with more influence than local officials, it’s Greg Gard and Paul Chryst.

Both men are insanely popular in the state of Wisconsin, and people listen when they speak. The fact they’re using their platforms to hopefully ease tensions and inspire hope is a great sign.

Statement from Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez pic.twitter.com/KS8Al5aFsr — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 29, 2020

Will things slow down anytime soon? Your guess is as good as mine. All I know for sure is that speaking up doesn’t hurt.

Given the fact our country is incredibly fractured, we can use all the positivity that we can find.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

Stay safe, stay home and help someone out if you can.