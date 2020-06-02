247Sports Ranks Ohio State As The Best Football Team In The Big 10, Penn State Is 2nd

247Sports thinks Ohio State is the best football team in the Big 10.

The popular sports publication posted its rankings for the conference going into the 2020 season, and Justin Fields and company took the top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The top five was rounded out by Penn State, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on May 28, 2020 at 7:04am PDT

Let me start right off the bat by saying I hate Ohio State. I hate OSU more than any of you love anything.

The Buckeyes have been a constant thorn in my side for several years now as a Wisconsin fan, and I hate them.

Trust me, I’m no fan of what is going on in Columbus.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

Having said all of that, I get paid to tell the truth. That’s what my job is. I call balls and I call strikes. That’s what the business is all about.

The reality of the situation is that Ohio State is almost certainly going to be 12-0 when the regular season is over, they’ll probably play Wisconsin in the B1G title game and then who knows what happens after that.

They have a top two quarterback in America in Justin Fields, a loaded team and Ryan Day is a great coach. As Long as Fields is slinging it, then OSU is going to be a major problem.

As for Minnesota being ranked ahead of Wisconsin, I only have one response to that nonsense, and you can watch it below.