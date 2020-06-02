Former Clemson Football Player Kanyon Tuttle Alleges Dabo Swinney ‘Allowed’ A Coach To Say The N-Word

Former Clemson receiver Kanyon Tuttle claims Dabo Swinney once let a coach drop the n-word in practice without consequences.

Tuttle tweeted Tuesday morning, “Cap, you allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions. Not even a team apology.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He followed that up by stating, “Don’t think I don’t respect Coach Swinney, he is not a terrible person by any means. But he needs to do better than this.”

Cap, you allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions. Not even a team apology. When we had the sit-in in front of sikes you suggested us players try to stay out of it to limit distractions. Stop protecting your brand, take a stand https://t.co/7gznXmyniI — Tut (@_kinggtutt) June 2, 2020

Don’t think I don’t respect Coach Swinney, he is not a terrible person by any means. But he needs to do better than this. All the black athletes that helped you get where you are, you can do better to show them you really have their best interest at heart — Tut (@_kinggtutt) June 2, 2020

He’s tweets come in reaction to Dabo Swinney speaking out in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the ensuing carnage.

You can listen to Swinney’s comments from Monday below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jun 1, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

I’m not saying Tuttle is lying here or anything of that nature, but this seems like something that would be incredibly easy to fact check.

In any given football practice, there’s more than 100 people around. If a coach at a school like Clemson dropped an n-bomb during practice, it’d be getting wall-to-wall coverage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on May 19, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT

The only thing I can find on the internet about racial slurs and Clemson are allegations they were used against South Carolina.

The Tigers denied the allegations, and the situation isn’t even close to matching up with Tuttle’s allegations. Maybe Tuttle is telling the truth. Maybe he’s not. I have no idea.

The college football subreddit claims Zach Giella tweeted it happened, but later deleted it. So, again, there’s no proof of any kind.

It’s a serious charge to make, and I certainly hope it’s not true. Dabo Swinney is a class act, and we need more guys like him leading the way during these tough times.