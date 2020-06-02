Shooting At Grand Forks Air Force Base Kills Two Airmen

Two airmen are dead after a shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on Monday.

A shooting left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said, adding there is no risk to other personnel https://t.co/kWm0V7VP3c — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 1, 2020



The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday in one of the dorms on the base, according to the Air Force Times.

The air force base said in a statement there is no risk to other personnel in the area and that base emergency services have “contained” the incident. (RELATED: Australian Reporters Violently Moved On Live TV By Riot Police During DC Protests, Prime Minister Demands Investigation)

“Out of respect for their families, the names and units of the victims will be withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification,” said the base in the statement. “We ask for the time and space needed to make these proper notifications through official channels.”

Col. Cameron Pringle told KVRR the military base was safe and that airmen are provided with good supervision, but reportedly would not elaborate on the circumstances of the deaths. “We deeply regret this loss, and certainly, our hearts and thoughts are with those families,” Pringle said.

According to KVRR, there have been several violent incidents at Grand Forks Air Base. Chief of Public Affairs Lea Greene told KVRR that shootings, killings and suicides have occurred at the airbase in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

“We will care for our airmen, their families and our community, and we will get the mission done because we are the Warriors of the North, and we will get through this together,” said Pringle to KVRR. Pringle also said mental health resources are available and being utilized.

“The men and women of Grand Forks Air Force Base are not just friends and neighbors; they are family. And today we lost two members of our Grand Forks family,” Grand Forks Mayor Michael Brown said in a statement reported by KVRR. He described the event as “tragic,” “senseless” and “devastating.”