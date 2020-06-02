Virginia Tech Is Bringing Back Football Players For Voluntary Activities

The Virginia Tech Hokies are getting back to work on the football field.

According to a statement from the team late Monday afternoon, the Hokies will bring back football players and begin voluntary workouts “this week.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

VT is the latest Power Five university to get the ball rolling on the football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

As I said Monday about Ole Miss beginning football activities in the coming days, America needs a win right now.

You know what can be that win? Football players getting practice underway and the season happening. That’d be a huge win.

Virginia Tech might not be the powerhouse football program some other teams are, but they’re still a very respectable P5 team.

With every P5 team that returns, we’re one step closer to getting games in the fall. If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I just don’t know what is.

Hopefully, we see a lot more schools join the action and start bringing players back. I know these are “voluntary,” but we all know players aren’t sitting activities out.

We put in the work, waged war against coronavirus and now it’s time to get back to enjoying football.