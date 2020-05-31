Pat McAfee Gives Passionate Explanation For Why America Needs A Mentality Like Those Found In Football Locker Rooms

Former NFL star Pat McAfee had some great thoughts on what America needs right now.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the arrest of Derek Chauvin, McAfee explained how the attitudes found in football locker rooms are important, and how we could all learn a thing or two from that mentality. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Colts punter passionately talked with A.J. Hawk about how you learn to come together with people from all different backgrounds in a locker room. You can listen to his full comments below. It might be the best video you see all day.

Honestly, I couldn’t have said it better myself if I tried. McAfee’s thoughts are more or less what I think most people would agree with on the Floyd situation.

I talked to my dad about this yesterday, and I think it’s pretty accurate. I used to work in college athletics. We had the children of some very wealthy individuals on the team and we had some young men who struggled through life to get to the college level.

It was an incredibly diverse locker room, and it was an eye-opening experience for a kid from rural Wisconsin like myself.

I think I learned more about people in that year than I had in the previous 18 years of life. It’s even broader when you talk about a football locker room because the rosters are so much bigger.

Your background, while important, doesn’t matter when a guy is trying to take your head off at the line of scrimmage.

All that matters is if you’re fighting together and if your teammates are going to do their job. It might be hard for some people to believe, but we have more in common than we don’t.

A locker room is a shining example of that fact. Props to McAfee for keeping it real, and giving America a lesson that’s desperately needed right now.