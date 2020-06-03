Drew Brees Says He Will ‘Never Agree’ With Anyone Who Disrespects The Flag During The National Anthem

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has made it clear he’s still very much against not standing for the national anthem.

National anthem protests swept through the NFL years ago and are back in the news because of George Floyd’s death. However, Brees is holding firm that his opinions aren’t changing on the issue, and that people should respect the flag. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said Wednesday during an interview with Yahoo Finance when asked about opinions possibly shifting on Colin Kaepernick’s protest during the national anthem.

He went on and explained how both his grandfathers served in the military, and how that’s what he thinks about during the anthem.

You can watch his full comments below.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

I honestly can’t believe it’s 2020 and we’re still sitting here talking about the national anthem and protests in the NFL.

Standing for the anthem shouldn’t even be an issue! This was already dealt with! The NFL won and the fans let it be known they didn’t like it.

Now, after days of civil unrest and carnage around America, we’re back to 2016 and anthem protests. It’s honestly so disappointing.

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Standing for the anthem doesn’t mean you love everything about America or that we’re flawless as a nation. It’s simply a sign you recognize what the flag is all about.

If you can’t get down with that, you have no business making millions of dollars on the football field. It’s really that simple.

Now, let’s start finding ways to come together!