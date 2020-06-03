Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Releases Powerful Video As America Descends Into Chaos

Indiana football coach Tom Allen tweeted an outstanding video late Tuesday night.

With America on the brink of absolute and uncontrollable chaos following the death of George Floyd, we need all the positivity we can find. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the video, Allen talks about loving the people around you. If you only watch one video today, I’d recommend making it this one. Give it a watch below!

Love each other.#LEO: A core value of who we are. pic.twitter.com/jMu2uOMHkG — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) June 3, 2020

Damn, that one just hits different. That video six months ago probably doesn’t get much attention at all.

After the past week in this country, I’m not sure I’ve seen a video we need at our current moment in time.

There is just so much damn pain in the USA as of today. Turn on your TVs. Take a look at what’s happening around us.

Our leaders have failed us, people are rioting and the death of George Floyd was horrific. It’s almost like we’ve forgotten that we’re in this battle together.

Football coaches led the fight against coronavirus, and they seem hellbent on leading the effort to unify us. Props to Allen for the video. It was incredible.