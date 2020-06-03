Logan Paul Says His Brother Jake Should ‘Absolutely F**king Not’ Have Been At Arizona Riot

Logan Paul wasn’t too pleased with his brother Jake appearing at a riot in Arizona over the weekend.

The younger Paul brother was spotted at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona this past Saturday night as it was looted amid a riot due to widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jake paul and his friends looting a vodka out of store on video. Don’t let him get away saying he was only “recording for message” pic.twitter.com/XtLJmhOiEf — Gaurav (@gauravd18) May 31, 2020

jake paul: i got tear gassed 🙁 also jake paul: pic.twitter.com/6aKZBW3RHH — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) May 31, 2020

Jake later released a statement saying he didn’t participate in any of the carnage and was just there observing. However, his brother doesn’t think he should have been there to begin with.

“Jake didn’t loot. Should he have been there? Absolutely f**king not, but my brother didn’t steal anything,” Logan said in a Wednesday video posted on TMZ.com.

Yeah, you think he shouldn’t have been there? That’s the most obvious statement I’ve heard in a very long time.

Jake Paul is a celebrity with millions of followers. People watch what he does. And not only do people watch him, but young people watch him.

Instead of being a shining example to young people, the idiot went to a riot at a shopping center in Arizona! Of course he shouldn’t have been there!

If you’re a celebrity and you find yourself thinking you should attend a riot, I suggest you don’t. Hell, if you’re a random person contemplating attending a riot, I suggest you don’t! Use your brain.