Speaker Pelosi Joins George Floyd Protesters Outside Capitol

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joined demonstrators who have been protesting George Floyd’s death Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol.

In a video, Pelosi can be seen walking around outside the Capitol grounds where hundreds of protesters were present. She was seen with a large security detail and was waving to the protesters.

Speaker Pelosi is at the protests… pic.twitter.com/9NR01fXcdd — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 3, 2020

Speaker Pelosi with #BlackLivesMatter protesters at the Capitol. No smoke canisters or billy clubs just engagement. Confident leaders thank dissenters and turn their input into action. We must embrace not attack people demanding #justice and police reform. pic.twitter.com/f9H3xQDJ7H — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) June 3, 2020

Nancy Pelosi with protestors outside of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/YsEHZ58XwG — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) June 3, 2020

Protests and riots have been occurring across the country in response to Floyd’s death, who died while in police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over five minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground. (RELATED: President Trump Walks Out Of White House, Holds Up Bible In Front Of St. John’s Church Amid Protests)

(This story is developing. This post will be updated when more information is made available.)