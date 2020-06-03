Politics

Speaker Pelosi Joins George Floyd Protesters Outside Capitol

Screen Shot_Twitter_Speaker Pelosi is at the protests_MSNBC

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joined demonstrators who have been protesting George Floyd’s death Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol.

In a video, Pelosi can be seen walking around outside the Capitol grounds where hundreds of protesters were present. She was seen with a large security detail and was waving to the protesters.

Protests and riots have been occurring across the country in response to Floyd’s death, who died while in police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over five minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground. (RELATED: President Trump Walks Out Of White House, Holds Up Bible In Front Of St. John’s Church Amid Protests)

(This story is developing. This post will be updated when more information is made available.)