Steve Scalise Will Hold Call With Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman And Other Sports Commissioners

Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise will get on the phone with multiple league commissioners Wednesday about the return of sports.

According to Adam Schefter, the congressman from Louisiana, who is an LSU Tigers fan, will speak with Roger Goodell, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and others about getting sports going again in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Congressman Steve Scalise, who was shot and injured in 2017 before returning to Congress, will conduct a conference call Wednesday with a group of sports commissioners including Roger Goodell and Gary Bettman, amongst others, per sources. Call will address the return of sports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

This is a great sign. I’m not really sure what authority Scalise has when it comes to bringing sports back. He’s a Republican, and he’s not even in the majority in the House of Representatives.

However, he is a big LSU guy and he has the ear of Donald Trump. That’s good enough for me to be interested in what’s happening!

I’ll take any help I can get when it comes to sports returning. Plus, any college football fan is someone I want in my foxhole in the fight against coronavirus, and Scalise fits that description.

This country needs sports back more than ever right now. The country is seemingly coming apart on top of battling coronavirus for months.

It’s time to start preparing for football in the fall. Any help Scalise can offer is help I’ll welcome with open arms.

Let’s get rolling!