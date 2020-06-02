Wisconsin Badgers Will Start Voluntary Football Activities June 8

The Wisconsin Badgers will start football activities next week.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Badgers will bring back players starting June 8 for voluntary workouts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin’s spring practice was canceled because of coronavirus, and now the players will finally be able to get to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 31, 2020 at 2:07pm PST

Below is a live look at my reaction to Wisconsin finally getting football activities underway!

Who the hell is ready to run through a damn wall right now? Who is juiced out of their mind? I know I damn sure am! I am ready to roll!

It’s been so long since we’ve had football activities in Wisconsin, and now we’re less than a week away.

I’m honestly so happy that I could cry. I’m not even kidding a little bit. I could cry right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

It’s been a long war, and it’s been a tough war against coronavirus. There were times when it was tough to remain hopeful.

Yet, here we are in June, and things are turning around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

Now, let’s get to work and let’s prepare to win a whole lot of football games in 2020!