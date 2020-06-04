Aaron Rodgers Becomes Latest Athlete To Speak Out On George Floyd’s Death

The Green Bay Packers posted a video to their Twitter feed Thursday morning, featuring superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and other players, who voiced their support for protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The Packers’ organization tweeted that “enough is enough,” adding that “it’s time for change.”

“We ask that you commit to listening with an open heart,” Rodgers says in the video.

Floyd died last week, and protests have sprung up across the country after a video surfaced showing four Minnesota police officers pinning Floyd the ground before he died. All four officers involved have been fired and charged in connection with Floyd’s death. (RELATED: George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Says ‘Daddy Changed The World’ In Video Sure To Bring Tears To Your Eyes)

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, athletes and coaches throughout the sports world have voiced their support for protesters and activists demanding reforms to policing, and criminal justice policies. Prominent sports figures, including Michael Jordan, and Nick Saban have all voiced their shock over Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Joe Burrow Says ‘The Black Community Needs Our Help’ After George Floyd Killing)

Regardless of what your political leanings are, I can’t see how anybody could take issue with these comments from Rodgers and other Packers players. Lots of people are hurting right now, and the country is at risk of being torn apart. Rodgers’ statement that we should all listen to each other with an open heart seems eminently reasonable and non-controversial.