Joe Burrow Says ‘The Black Community Needs Our Help’ After George Floyd Killing

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the latest big name to weigh in on George Floyd’s death, tweeting Friday that “the black community needs our help.”

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long,” Burrow wrote. “Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.”

The comments from the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and number one overall NFL Draft pick come as celebrities, politicians, and athletes across the country express their outrage over Floyd’s death. (RELATED: NBC Bans Reporters From Using The Word ‘Riot’ As Part Of Coverage Of Minnesota Riots)

Video surfaced shortly after Floyd’s death Monday, showing several police officers pinning him to the ground, with one officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck. The officers have all been fired, and Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday that he expects his office to bring charges against the former officers soon. (RELATED: Keith Ellison Says Trump’s Tweets ‘Stem From The Same Sort Of Attitude’ That Killed George Floyd)

“I anticipate there will be charges. I hope they’re soon. But that is the prerogative of another prosecuting authority. They are trying to be careful. They are trying to make sure their case is strong and airtight,” Ellison said during an appearance on CNN.

Floyd’s death has led to days of riots and looting in Minneapolis, which has requested the help of the National Guard to manage the violence.