Nick Saban Says He Is ‘Shocked And Angered’ By The Death Of George Floyd

Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement Sunday night about the carnage unfolding in America.

As we brace for another night of riots in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota, Saban said that he’s “shocked and angered” by the man’s horrific death and the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Taylor was killed in Louisville and Arbery was killed in a shooting in Georgia (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that “it’s time to love each other.” You can read his full statement about the situation in America below.

Much like I said about Kirby Smart and his influence in Georgia, Saban’s influence in Alabama is that times 100.

Nick Saban is the most influential person in the state, and there’s not a close second to the six-time Super Bowl champion.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

While people might not want to listen to government officials, they’ll listen to Nick Saban. That man moves mountains in Alabama when he speaks.

He’s also 100% correct. We need to come together. We need to remember that we’re all in this fight together and we need to return to loving each other.

Just my thoughts pic.twitter.com/PMUB6y9e7J — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 30, 2020

Life is far too precious and too short to destroy the country we all call home. Hopefully, Saban’s words help in the healing process.