US

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Ahmaud Arbery Reportedly Uttered Racial Epithet After Killing

Former police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, poses for a booking photo after he and his son were arrested in Brunswick

(REUTERS)

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
Font Size:

A co-defendant at the scene of Ahmaud Arbery’s death says the man charged with firing the fatal gunshot uttered a racial epithet after shooting Arbery, numerous sources reported.

Travis McMichael, 34, said “expletive N-word” after the fatal shots, William “Roddie” Bryan, 50,  told police, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bryan recorded the fatal confrontation between Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, 64, and Arbery, 25. Bryan was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Bryan is the McMichael’s neighbor. 

Ahmaud Arbery. (REUTERS)

Ahmaud Arbery. (REUTERS)

The father and son were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. (RELATED: Man Who Recorded Video Of Ahmaud Arbery Slaying Charged With Murder)

The admission was made at a preliminary hearing Thursday morning for the defendants, according to NBC News.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said that investigators believe false imprisonment, which Bryan was charged with, “helped cause the death of Ahmaud Arbery,” NBC News reported. Bryan had used his vehicle to “attempt to confine and detain Ahmaud Arbery without legal authority,” a state criminal warrant said according to NBC News.

The Justice Department has also considered whether to pursue federal hate crime charges in the case, and the racial epithet will almost certainly factor in the decision, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 