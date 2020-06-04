Trump Calls Roger Stone A ‘Victim,’ Suggests Pardon

President Donald Trump suggested a pardon Thursday of political operative Roger Stone, who is set to report to prison at the end of June.

Trump has expressed his frustration over Stone’s case in the past, calling his sentencing in February an “abomination of justice.”

“Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history,” Trump said Thursday. “He can sleep well at night!”

The Justice Department indicted Stone on charges relating to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. While the president has supported Stone throughout court proceedings, his remarks represent a change from his previous comments indicating his intentions of letting the “process play out.” (RELATED: Trump Tweets Support For Mike Flynn After Attorney Releases So-Called Exculpatory Evidence)

Trump quoted a tweet by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who said to retweet for a “full pardon of Roger Stone,” adding that he will serve “more time in prison than 99 percent of these rioters destroying America.”

The case surrounding Stone has been the cause for some tension between Trump and the Justice Department, with Attorney General Bill Barr saying in a February interview that the case was a “righteous prosecution” and that he “was happy that he was convicted.”

