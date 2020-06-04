Jake Fromm Apologizes For Texts Messages About ‘Elite White People’ Owning Guns

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for talking about how guns should be for rich white people.

Text messages surfaced on Twitter posted by @ashleymp20 from the former Georgia star. In the text exchange, they start talking about guns and suppressors, and Fromm said, “Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thursday afternoon, Fromm apologized for the text exchange and said in part, “I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

You can read his full apology below.

Is what Fromm did smart? Absolutely not, especially given our current state in America. If you ever find yourself texting about how guns should be for “elite white people,” then you should put the phone down.

That’s never a smart thing to say. You just have to be smarter.

Make smarter decisions, Fromm. At the same time, he’s young, he apologized and it’s time to move forward with his teammates.

We all do dumb stuff. The key is learning from it.