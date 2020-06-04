Rocco Carley Dismissed From Oregon State Football Team After He Allegedly Talked About Killing ‘N***ers’

Rocco Carley is no longer a member of the Oregon State football team after an alleged audio recording of him surfaced.

A recording made the rounds on Twitter of someone believed to be Carly talking about killing “n*****s” by burning them to death in a chamber, killing Muslims and gay people and letting some black people live as long as they do his “fieldwork.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to the audio below.

A tape has surfaced of Oregon State TE Rocco Carley talking about how he’d like all gays and Muslims to be killed, and getting “all those n****rs in a chamber and burning the shit out of them” pic.twitter.com/zCGhPRbPxl — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 4, 2020

Obviously, Carley’s college football career is now over at Oregon State. The head coach of the team tweeted early Thursday morning that the tight end had been “dismissed” from the team.

What the hell is wrong with some people? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with some people in this world? What could be in your heart to say or record those comments?

I’m all for comedy, and I’m all for getting edgy with your comedy. Problem for Carley is that none of that sounded like a joke!

Not a single word of it! It sounded like a rant from a drunk uncle multiplied by 100, and the audio surfaced during a time of great unrest following the death of George Floyd.

I’m honestly at a loss for words. How can you ever believe the things said in that piece of audio and expect to be a member of a locker room.

I’m 100% against cancel culture, but I’m also against people who are absolute morons. Something had to be done and he couldn’t be kept on the team.

Hopefully, Carley gets some help. It sounds like he needs it.