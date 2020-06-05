Ami Horowitz Asked Minneapolis Rioters The One Question The Media Wouldn’t

Daily Caller contributor Ami Horowitz took to the streets of Minneapolis as riots over the death of George Floyd intensified.
Horowitz challenged the “media narrative” that differentiated between the protesters and rioters, saying the “vast majority of protesters” he talked to were willing to justify the violence. See what the protesters in Minneapolis had to say in the video below.
