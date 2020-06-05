Halsey: ‘Nobody Is Gonna Kill Me Based On My Skin Color’ When Reportedly Called Out About Not Embracing Her ‘Black Side’

Halsey hit back and said no one was going to kill her based on her “skin color” when reportedly called out for not embracing her “black side” following George Floyd’s death.

“I’m white passing.” the 25-year-old biracial pop singer replied to the now deleted post about her not embracing her “black side,” according to Teen Vogue in a piece published Thursday. “It’s not my place to say ‘we.'”(RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“It’s my place to help,” she added. “I am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The pop star continued, while noting she’s “always been proud of who I am but it’d be an absolute disservice to say ‘we’ when I’m not susceptible to the same violence.

Later, Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, tweeted “mad love to everyone who’s been out on the ground everyday these past few days. Eat, drink water, and get sleep. And mad love to everyone who has done their best to show up or contribute from home with conflicting obligations, responsibilites or health issues.”

The “Without Me” hitmaker has been documenting on her social media the protests she’s taken part in following Floyd’s death, a man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

She captioned one post on Instagram, in part, “It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly.”

“You think it’s not happening, it’s only the ‘thugs’ and the ‘riots,’ right?” she added. “The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power.”