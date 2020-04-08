Superstar Halsey Purchases 100K Masks For Hospitals In Southern California

Superstar Halsey announced Wednesday that she has purchased 100,000 masks that will be distributed to hospitals in southern California during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines," the 25-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram, along with a photo of the shipment of thousands of 3 ply masks. "Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans."

"I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment," she added. "Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference."

The “Without Me” hitmaker said she “acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China).”

She then explained the masks will be distributed to “Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital” for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet.”

Halsey concluded her post by not only encouraging people to stay home, but announced that she would be continuing to help the fight against COVID-19 by making a “sizable donation” to “@givedirectly – A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers.”

Halsey joins a growing list of celebrities like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift and more donating thousands of dollars to help during the pandemic.