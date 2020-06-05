Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Donating $100 Million To ‘Organizations Dedicated’ To ‘Racial Equality’

Michael Jordan, Jordan brand announced Friday plans to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to “organizations dedicated” to “racial equality.”

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism,” a statement from Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand on the company’s website read about the donation. The post was noted by YahooSports.com. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) on Jun 5, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

“But we know we can do more,” he added. “In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years.” (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

Williams’ continued, while noting that “we must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together. There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”

The statement explained the donation will go towards “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

The announcement follows more than a week of protests and riots across the country following the death of George Floyd, a man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.