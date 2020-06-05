‘Total Chaos’: Texas Sheriff Bill Waybourn Responds To The ‘Defund Police’ Movement

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the growing movement to “defund police,” the George Floyd protests and more.

During the interview Waybourn did not hold back on his thoughts about the growing movement to “defund police” in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“It would be total chaos,” said Waybourn. “Everybody would be on their own. I would say at that point the Second Amendment would become the most important amendment in the world.”

Waybourn also went into detail about how the riots and the anti-police sentiment is affecting morale among law enforcement. (RELATED: Trump Lashes Out At ‘Defund The Police’ Campaign, Says A Vote For Him Means ‘More Money For Law Enforcement’.)

“I think that they’re angry, and when I say angry, I mean they’re angry because at a moment, they’re saying hey, we were standing with you and then suddenly we become your enemy,” said Waybourn. “We agree with you that we want justice in this case.”

He went on to discuss how the anti-police sentiment may affect recruiting for law enforcement in the future.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang