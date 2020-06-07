Editorial

Dabo Swinney Gets Criticized For Wearing ‘Football Matters’ Shirt, Trevor Lawrence Comes To His Defense

People aren’t happy with Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

A photo of Dabo Swinney wearing a “Football Matters” t-shirt, which has since been deleted, blew up on Twitter late Saturday, and people weren’t happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of the photos and reactions below.

Despite the absurd backlash online, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence rushed to Dabo’s aid and tweeted Sunday morning, “Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings.”

It’s honestly just getting sad where we’re at as a society when Swinney is getting dragged for his damn shirt choice.

What the hell is wrong with people? The dude is a football coach and he’s wearing a shirt about his sport mattering.

Here’s a reality check for everyone out there. Football does matter, and it matters more than anything else in the scope of athletics in America.

Football has lifted countless men up, made many men very wealthy and it’s improved more lives than any other sport.

You know what race is very positively impacted by football? Black people. We should praise the success football has brought to so many lives.

The outrage against Dabo Swinney is embarrassing and absurd.