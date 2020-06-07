Dabo Swinney Gets Criticized For Wearing ‘Football Matters’ Shirt, Trevor Lawrence Comes To His Defense

People aren’t happy with Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

A photo of Dabo Swinney wearing a “Football Matters” t-shirt, which has since been deleted, blew up on Twitter late Saturday, and people weren’t happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of the photos and reactions below.

It appears the tweet was deleted. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/wwcuEWZ8dh — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) June 6, 2020

I’m done arguing with Dabo fanatics and their straw men today. I look forward to hearing him unequivocally state that black lives matter and we must all do the work and do better to finally eradicate systemic injustice and inequality. — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) June 7, 2020

No, I don’t believe there was malicious intent with Dabo’s shirt. He means well. He’s a good person. Still, the level of tone deafness we’ve seen in the last ten days is alarming. A total lack of self awareness. If you’re a a Clemson fan and can’t admit this, ask yourself why. — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) June 7, 2020

Fuck Dabo. Amateurism is oppressive and criminal. https://t.co/KQNZywzMAT — Luke Bonner (@LukeyBonner) June 7, 2020

There’s willfull ignorance, then there’s whatever world Dabo lives in pic.twitter.com/MlS0VjTMBt — The Real USC (@BarstoolUofSC) June 7, 2020

Given where we were a few weeks ago as a country I could have never imagined Will Muschamp and Jeremy Pruitt out protesting with their players. It’s really cool to see. Makes Dabo’s unwillingness to rise to the occasion here all the more disappointing. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 6, 2020

Despite the absurd backlash online, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence rushed to Dabo’s aid and tweeted Sunday morning, “Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings.”

Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

It’s honestly just getting sad where we’re at as a society when Swinney is getting dragged for his damn shirt choice.

What the hell is wrong with people? The dude is a football coach and he’s wearing a shirt about his sport mattering.

Here’s a reality check for everyone out there. Football does matter, and it matters more than anything else in the scope of athletics in America.

Football has lifted countless men up, made many men very wealthy and it’s improved more lives than any other sport.

You know what race is very positively impacted by football? Black people. We should praise the success football has brought to so many lives.

The outrage against Dabo Swinney is embarrassing and absurd.