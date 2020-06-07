POLL: 53.1% Of People Expect Coronavirus To Impact The Football Season

A majority of people think coronavirus will still have an impact on the football season.

As we all know, I’ve been running weekly polls about whether or not the virus will impact the 2020 season. In the latest poll, we were a few points above the 50% mark. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 3,831 voters, 53.1% of people voted that they think the pandemic will impact the season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 6, 2020

The amount of people who expect an impact has been trending downward, and we’re nowhere near the mid-60s that we saw a few weeks ago.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 23, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2020

It’s crazy to think about how there were very real conversations in March about whether or not the season would happen at all.

People were panicking when the pandemic first started, and it’s hard to blame them. Nobody knew what to expect, and we were engulfed by the unknown.

Now, it’s becoming more and more clear in my eyes that football will happen in the fall. Will there be changes? Will there be an impact made?

I’m inclined to believe the answer is yes. I think you’ll see some stadiums without fans, and I could see a situation where scheduling changes are made.

However, at this point, something major would have to happen in order to derail the season from happening. The voters seem to be slowly but surely coming around to that stance.