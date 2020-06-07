Purdue Plans On Capping Football Stadium Capacity At 25%

The Purdue Boilermakers plan on capping the capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium for the upcoming football season.

One of the biggest questions facing college football right now is whether or not the stadiums will be packed in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Well, Purdue will likely have fans, but only 25% of the stadium will have people in seats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Can’t speak for any others but we are not looking at going beyond one-fourth (25%) of the capacity of our 57,000 seat stadium right now,” Purdue University President Mitch Daniels told the U.S. Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, according to the Journal & Courier.

Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski previously said the 25% capacity plan could be “adjusted,” according to the same report.

I think you’re going to see a lot of different programs plan for different things with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

At the end of the day, the universities need football to happen because there’s just too much money on the table.

However, some programs, the ones in the SEC and Big 10, can likely survive without ticket sales. Smaller Group of Five programs probably can’t.

So, you’re going to see a lot of different outcomes when it comes to how this is handled. Right now, 25% is what Purdue is gunning for. Is it perfect? No, but it’s better than nothing.

We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of America deals with packing stadiums. It sure is a wild time to be a football fan!