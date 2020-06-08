Connor Syme Gets Drilled In The Head By A Golf Ball While Practicing

Golfer Connor Syme got drilled in the head by a ball during a recent practice session.
Syme posted an Instagram video of himself hitting into a net, and things didn’t go great for the Scottish golfer. A ball bounced back and smoked him in the head. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Watch the wild moment unfold below.
View this post on Instagram
I’m honestly stunned how well he took that shot to the head. I don’t think your average person probably understands how fast those balls are flying.
You get drilled by a golf ball, and it’s going to hurt. That’s just a fact. It’s not something you can just shake off generally speaking.
View this post on Instagram
Yet, Syme took it like a champ. He didn’t seem rattled at all. In fact, he took it to the dome, dusted himself off and looked fine afterwards.
If that’s not toughness, then I simply don’t know what is. I would probably have been rolling around in pain for hours.
View this post on Instagram
Props to Syme for not immediately quitting after taking a golf ball to the head, which is what I’m sure most of us would have done.