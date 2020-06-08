Connor Syme Gets Drilled In The Head By A Golf Ball While Practicing

Golfer Connor Syme got drilled in the head by a ball during a recent practice session.

Syme posted an Instagram video of himself hitting into a net, and things didn’t go great for the Scottish golfer. A ball bounced back and smoked him in the head. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the wild moment unfold below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Syme (@connorsyme) on Jun 5, 2020 at 2:17pm PDT

I’m honestly stunned how well he took that shot to the head. I don’t think your average person probably understands how fast those balls are flying.

You get drilled by a golf ball, and it’s going to hurt. That’s just a fact. It’s not something you can just shake off generally speaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Syme (@connorsyme) on Apr 29, 2020 at 2:54am PDT

Yet, Syme took it like a champ. He didn’t seem rattled at all. In fact, he took it to the dome, dusted himself off and looked fine afterwards.

If that’s not toughness, then I simply don’t know what is. I would probably have been rolling around in pain for hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Syme (@connorsyme) on Mar 1, 2020 at 11:12am PST

Props to Syme for not immediately quitting after taking a golf ball to the head, which is what I’m sure most of us would have done.

H/T: BroBible