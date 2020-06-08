Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Says Allegation He Said The N-Word Is ‘Absolutely False’

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney hit back hard Monday night about an allegation that he used the n-word among his players.

Swinney was accused by former player Haamid Williams of dropping the n-bomb while complaining about the music players were listening too. The two-time national champion acknowledged he was not happy with the music being played while walking a coach around, but he claimed the allegation of him using a racial slur is a complete lie. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We played music everyday before practice for obvious reasons. Mike Reed, new/prospective CB coach came to visit and he toured our locker room while we were listening to music. — Haamid Williams (@HWill39) June 6, 2020

Dabo walked into the meeting room and said “i don’t want to walk in the locker room with guests/future coaches hearing nigga this nigga that in our house”. Some people just walked out of the team meeting room because they didn’t want to hear his shit — Haamid Williams (@HWill39) June 6, 2020

Swinney said the following in part in a Monday night video about the incident:

There was some music blaring, and literally every other word was the n-word. It was disappointing, and I was embarrassed…So, we had a team meeting, and what was said this week was absolutely false. In fact the player playing the music called me this week and said, ‘Coach this is crazy. This is an absolute lie.’ And I said, ‘I know.’ Anyway, I stood before the team as I always do and I said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to hear that word. I’m trying to walk a coach around and I’m hearing the n-word over and over.’ Never did I repeat that word.

You can watch the full video below.

Good for Dabo for taking a stand and hitting back hard at this allegation. It’s about time he stood up for himself.

I’ve been fighting the good fight on Dabo’s behalf ever since Saturday rolled around. He’s a damn good man, and the mob’s war on him is unreal.

It’s disgusting, pathetic and it needs to come to a quick end.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is a good man, and multiple players have stepped forward to support him after people tried trashing his reputation over the past few days. The mob’s war against Dabo is nothing short of disgusting. https://t.co/HoRTXg4ek2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 8, 2020

Hopefully, we can all move past this absurd allegation and situation. I’ve never seen players stand up for a coach like they have for Dabo in the past few days.

There was never a doubt in my mind at all that this situation didn’t happen as Williams described. Now, Dabo and the other player involved is on the record.

Bro, not telling you how you should have addressed it but I was there and it’s false, I don’t recall him saying the N WORD at all. I was the 1 playing the music and it had all kinds of profanity going on because we all play the unfiltered versions. Hell its us in locker room — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

Stay frosty, Dabo. The world needs a few more guys like him involved. We’d be much better off if that was the case.