Editorial

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Says Allegation He Said The N-Word Is ‘Absolutely False’

Dabo Swinney (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVulx6s6KhU&feature=youtu.be)

Dabo Swinney (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVulx6s6KhU&feature=youtu.be)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney hit back hard Monday night about an allegation that he used the n-word among his players.

Swinney was accused by former player Haamid Williams of dropping the n-bomb while complaining about the music players were listening too. The two-time national champion acknowledged he was not happy with the music being played while walking a coach around, but he claimed the allegation of him using a racial slur is a complete lie. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Swinney said the following in part in a Monday night video about the incident:

There was some music blaring, and literally every other word was the n-word. It was disappointing, and I was embarrassed…So, we had a team meeting, and what was said this week was absolutely false. In fact the player playing the music called me this week and said, ‘Coach this is crazy. This is an absolute lie.’ And I said, ‘I know.’ Anyway, I stood before the team as I always do and I said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to hear that word. I’m trying to walk a coach around and I’m hearing the n-word over and over.’ Never did I repeat that word.

You can watch the full video below.

Good for Dabo for taking a stand and hitting back hard at this allegation. It’s about time he stood up for himself.

I’ve been fighting the good fight on Dabo’s behalf ever since Saturday rolled around. He’s a damn good man, and the mob’s war on him is unreal.

It’s disgusting, pathetic and it needs to come to a quick end.

Hopefully, we can all move past this absurd allegation and situation. I’ve never seen players stand up for a coach like they have for Dabo in the past few days.

There was never a doubt in my mind at all that this situation didn’t happen as Williams described. Now, Dabo and the other player involved is on the record.

Stay frosty, Dabo. The world needs a few more guys like him involved. We’d be much better off if that was the case.