Dan Bilzerian Offers $5,000 For Whoever Gives Him The Best Title For Autobiography

Dan Bilzerian is offering up some money to the person capable of giving him the best name for his upcoming book.

The Instagram star tweeted Monday, “Finished writing my autobiography, $5,000 to the best book title in the comments.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Look, I’m not a Dan Bilzerian hater like a lot of people seem to be. I’m neutral on the guy. He’s living life as he sees fit, and there’s nothing wrong with it.

The guy likes money, guns, fancy vehicles and women. You’re not going to hear too many men on the planet argue against that.

Having said all of that, only offering up $5,000 for the best name to your autobiography seems kind of cheap for a guy who is rolling in it.

Only $5,000? I mean, Dan, we’re talking about your autobiography here! This is a book that is going to fly off the shelves with a great name, and you’re only offering $5,000?

That seems way too low.

Let’s go ahead and tack on at least one more zero, and we should really probably make it two more zeroes. After all, how many autobiographies are you going to write? You have to go big!