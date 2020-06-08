‘Very Empty Words’: McEnany Revisits Mitt Romney’s Lackluster Record Among Black Voters

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s “empty words” Monday after being asked if President Donald Trump agrees with Romney’s “black lives matter” sentiment.

Romney was seen marching in Washington, D.C. Sunday during ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd. Romney also tweeted “Black Lives Matter” and told reporters that the protests are an effort to “end violence and brutality and to make sure people understand that black lives matter.”

McEnany was asked if Trump agrees with the “core message of black lives matter,” as Romney recently stated, during Monday’s press conference. She replied by calling out the Utah senator for having “a lot of words” and reminded Americans who has been more popular with black voters.

“Yeah, Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue, but I would note this: that President Trump won 8% of the black vote,” McEnany replied. “Mitt Romney won 2% of the black vote. I believe President Trump – people across the country recognize that while Mitt Romney has a lot of words, notably he said that 47% of the nation is dependent upon government, believes that they’re victims, believes that the government has responsibility to care for them. Those were Mitt Romney’s words not too long ago.”

WATCH:

“The president takes great offense to those words,” the press secretary continued. “That’s not America. Guess what America is? It’s when given opportunity, via a Trump opportunity zone, belief that Americans of all races can rise to the occasion and achieve, belief in HBCUs [historically black colleges and universities] and giving funding, record funding to HBCUs because we need to enable an education in our country and school choice.”

“Those kind of actions on the part of the president stand in stark contrast with the very empty words of senator Romney.”

The president claimed 8% of votes among black voters and Romney claimed 6%, according to 2012 exit polls.

Trump mocked Romney earlier Monday after the Utah senator marched. (RELATED: ‘Act This Month’ — Joe Biden Calls On Congress To Fast-Track Police Reform Bill For Trump To Sign Into Law)

“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!” Trump tweeted.