REPORT: Third Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury Fight Could Happen On Christmas

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury might meet in the ring for the third time on Christmas.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Christmas is one of the days being considered for the third fight between the two star boxers. The fight would be held on Boxing Day in Australia, which would be Christmas night in America, promoter Dean Lonergan told the publication. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first fight ended in a draw and the second ended with Fury just annihilating Wilder.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

It’d be interesting to see how many Pay Per Views sold for a fighting event that takes place on Christmas night in America.

Generally speaking, the country shuts down for Christmas. It’s a time for family. I don’t know if people are going to want to rage for a boxing match.

Tyson Fury moves to 30-0 ???? Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/n9OiTAvMmy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2020

Having said that, Fury/Wilder 3.0 might be the most hyped boxing match of my lifetime. It’s going to bring the sports world to a grinding halt.

If there’s one fight that could draw massive eyeballs on Christmas, it’s the third fight between these two superstars.

Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020

We’ll see what happens, but it’s certainly a bold plan to have the fight go down on Christmas in America. Yet I’m sure plenty of people will be paying attention.