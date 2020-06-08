Editorial

REPORT: Third Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury Fight Could Happen On Christmas

BOX-HEAVY-WORLD-USA-GBR-WILDER-FURY

(Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury might meet in the ring for the third time on Christmas.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Christmas is one of the days being considered for the third fight between the two star boxers. The fight would be held on Boxing Day in Australia, which would be Christmas night in America, promoter Dean Lonergan told the publication. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first fight ended in a draw and the second ended with Fury just annihilating Wilder.

It’d be interesting to see how many Pay Per Views sold for a fighting event that takes place on Christmas night in America.

Generally speaking, the country shuts down for Christmas. It’s a time for family. I don’t know if people are going to want to rage for a boxing match.

Having said that, Fury/Wilder 3.0 might be the most hyped boxing match of my lifetime. It’s going to bring the sports world to a grinding halt.

If there’s one fight that could draw massive eyeballs on Christmas, it’s the third fight between these two superstars.

We’ll see what happens, but it’s certainly a bold plan to have the fight go down on Christmas in America. Yet I’m sure plenty of people will be paying attention.