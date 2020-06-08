Shannon Sharpe Now Says He’s In Drew Brees’ ‘Corner’ After Originally Saying He Should Retire

Shannon Sharpe no longer wants New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to retire.

Brees set off a firestorm last week when he had the audacity to suggest it was disrespectful to kneel during the national anthem, which is an opinion shared by many Americans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

He quickly released two apologies, and Sharpe originally told him he should just retire from the NFL! Yes, Brees should have retired for wanting people to stand for the anthem!

“What makes the black man’s fight so hard is people like Drew Brees. If you can’t get a guy who grew up with blacks in the locker room from pee-wee, high school, college and the NFL to understand our plight, then who will?” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/tfVYlylXny — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 4, 2020

Well, Sharpe has now done a 180. He said Monday that he’s now in Drew Brees’ “corner” after speaking with him privately. You can hear his full comments below.

“I felt better after taking to Drew Brees. It took a lot of courage from him to reach out to me. I told Drew, ‘Time will tell, but I’m in your corner because I believe you can help us get to where we need to be.'”@ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/aWoRFgL1IC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 8, 2020

This is honestly getting absurd. Brees said he doesn’t think you should kneel for the anthem. People lost their minds.

Again, this is not a fringe opinion at all. In fact, it’s an opinion shared by millions of people. Yet, he was beaten down into two apologies.

Now he’s apparently calling former NFL players in an attempt to seek their approval! At what point will Brees have done enough?

This entire situation is outrageous. The outrage directed towards the Saints star is insane, and Sharpe ever calling for him to retire is wildly dumb.

I can already tell the 2020 season is going to be a disaster. What a damn shame. The last thing America needs right now is more division when we could be using football to unite people.