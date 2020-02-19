Watch Kansas City Chiefs Players Tyrann Mathieu And Frank Clark Mic’d Up During The Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs recently released a great video of Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark mic’d up during the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs won the Lombardi Trophy over the San Francisco 49ers during the big game, and it was the perfect ending to an incredible season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrann Mathieu (@mathieu_era) on Feb 6, 2020 at 12:07pm PST

Now, fans can take a look at what Mathieu and Clark were thinking during the action. It’s a pretty awesome video.

Give it a watch below.

“I want to go back out there.” ???? “I know, me too.” ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZsUldVvYnp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 19, 2020

I’m a huge sucker for videos like this one. There’s nothing better than being able to go into the mind of the players on the field.

It’s always incredible to see how they communicate to each other and what they’re thinking as all hell breaks loose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrann Mathieu (@mathieu_era) on Feb 2, 2020 at 8:58pm PST

You have to remember that football is nothing short of organized chaos. It is organized chaos as players run all over the field trying to make plays.

Is it majestic and poetic at times? Most certainly, but it’s still carnage and chaos all over the place. That’s what makes it so great.

Props to Clark, Mathieu and the rest of the Chiefs for getting the job done and bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City. It was a hell of a show to watch.