Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Is Back On Campus And Working Out With Chris Olave

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is back on campus, and he’s ready to work towards bringing a national title to Columbus.

Patrick Murphy tweeted a photo of junior phenom quarterback on campus wearing a white mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that Fields has already been working out with Chris Olave.

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields has arrived. pic.twitter.com/90tFCdXXLm — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) June 8, 2020

Justin Fields and Chris Olave left the WHAC together after workouts in Fields’ truck. That’s what you want to see out of QB-WR relationship. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) June 8, 2020

Despite the fact that I hate OSU with all the passion I have in my soul, I’m glad that we’re seeing their players return.

As much as I hate the Buckeyes, it’s still a great sign when their players get back on campus and start putting in work.

It’s a sign that we’re one step closer to getting football in the fall.

It is a bit scary as a Big 10 fan that Fields and Olave are already getting to work together. Fields is the best player in the conference, and junior receiver is one of the best players at his position in America.

I have a feeling those two men are going to do some scary things in the fall together.

Fall can’t get here fast enough. I need football back in my life, and I needed it yesterday.