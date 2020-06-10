Boise State Has ‘Multiple’ Cases Of Coronavirus Among Returning Athletes

The Boise State Broncos have had several athletes test positive for coronavirus.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the university released a statement saying “there were multiple positives” when Broncos athletes were tested upon returning to campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The names of the infected players and their respective sports haven’t been revealed.

I told you all to prepare for a lot of positive tests around the country when athletes returned to campus.

We’ve now had several universities get positive tests from athletes returning, and you can add Boise State to the list.

I’ve also said there’s no reason to worry at all. Positive tests are going to be the nature of the beast going forward.

These programs employ some of the best medical staffs in America. The infected players will be isolated, treated and the programs can move forward.

We simply can’t shut down football across America because some players test positive. That’d be a gross overreaction.

Take care of the sick players, and let the healthy ones play. It’s not that difficult to figure out.