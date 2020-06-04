Report: At Least Five Alabama Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

At least five Alabama football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.

Rivals’ BamaInsider reported Thursday that several Crimson Tide players tested positive for the virus after the team returned to Tuscaloosa this week. The report did not name any specific players, citing privacy protections. The SEC voted late last month to allow voluntary workouts to resume on June 8. (RELATED: Report: Alabama May Play TCU Week One Instead Of USC)

Sources: #Alabama football has at least 5 players test positive for COVID-19https://t.co/um8xDl7NGF — Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) June 4, 2020

First off, our thoughts and prayers are with the players who reportedly tested positive. It now appears almost certain that the college football season will start on time, but the sport must have a plan in place for players that test positive for the virus, which will almost certainly happen. (RELATED: Coronavirus Reignites The Left’s War On Football)

Alabama is not the only school to reportedly have players test positive since athletes began returning to campus. Ole Miss confirmed that one student-athlete and one staffer recently tested positive for the virus, while 247 Sports reported earlier this week that three Oklahoma State players have tested positive as well. Oklahoma State star linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga confirmed Wednesday that he contracted the virus after attending a protest in Tulsa following the death of George Floyd.