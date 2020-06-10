CrossFit CEO Resigns After ‘Creating A Rift’ With Floyd Tweet

Greg Glassman officially resigned Tuesday as CEO of CrossFit Tuesday after facing criticism for making statements regarding George Floyd and the coronavirus that some criticized as racist.

Glassman said his comments about Floyd “created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members,” according to a statement announcing his departure Tuesday.

Floyd died in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, prompting businesses to condemn racism during protests. (RELATED: Trump Considering Executive Order On Race And Policing, White House Confirms)

“Those who know me know that my sole issue is the chronic disease epidemic. I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize,” Glassman wrote.

Glassman spoke about police brutality, Floyd, and coronavirus Saturday on a Zoom call with corporate staff and gym owners, saying, “we’re not mourning for George Floyd, I don’t think me or any of my staff are,” according to BuzzFeed News, which edited portions of the recording to protect it’s source.

The former CEO also tweeted Saturday, “It’s Floyd-19,” responding to a tweet about “racism and discrimination” as “critical public health issues” from The Institute For Health Metrics And Evaluation.

It’s FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is “accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.” Thanks! — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020

Corporate partners like Reebok and some CrossFit affiliated gyms cut ties following Glassman’s tweets and CrossFit slow response to the charges of racism after the death of Floyd, CNN reported.

Dave Castro, director of CrossFit Games, replaced Glassman as CEO, according to CNN. Castro “hopes to do right by affiliates, trainers, athletes, and other members of the CrossFit community around the world,” he said in a CrossFit statement. CrossFit did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation in time for publication.

“Common ground, mutual respect, and fellowship must also be inevitable. I’m honored to take on the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc.”

“Change is needed. We need healing,” CrossFit said in a statement Tuesday. CrossFit retweeted Glassman’s Saturday apology where he said he would “not stand for racism.”

.@CrossFitCEO: “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.

My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020

