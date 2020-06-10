NYC Appears To Endorse Glory Holes For Casual Sex During Quarantine

New York City’s Health Department released a “safe sex” guide Wednesday instructing people to add “physical barriers” while having sex to prevent “face-to-face contact” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact,” states NYC’s Health Department. The guide also discourages “kissing anyone who is not part of your small circle of close contacts” because “kissing can easily pass the virus.” (RELATED: Liberal Reporters Are Pushing A Conspiracy Theory That Has Plagued Republican Presidents For Decades)

NYC Health advice discourages casual sex during COVID, but also says if you’re going to have it: “Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.” https://t.co/3GG3C2dzTm — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 10, 2020

The city’s health experts also recommend avoiding oral sex suggesting, “Rimming (mouth on anus) might spread the virus. Virus in feces may enter your mouth and could lead to infection.” In addition, individuals are encouraged to wear a mask while making love with their significant other stating, “Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex.”

“Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further, and if you or your partner have COVID-19 and don’t know it, a mask can help stop that spread,” states the guide. Couples are also advised to “use physical distance and face coverings” while masturbating together in order to “reduce the risk” of spreading COVID-19.

The World Health Organization came out in support Monday of the mass protests over the death of George Floyd with director-general Tedros Adhanom stating, “WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds.”

“We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely. Clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest,” Tedros added.

New York state has become the epicenter in the United States for the coronavirus pandemic with over 300,000 confirmed cases resulting in 29,000 deaths, according to the Washington Post.