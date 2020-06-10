USF Will Start Voluntary Football Activities Wednesday

The USF Bulls will start voluntary football workouts Wednesday.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Bulls are the latest team to open up during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players will officially be able to get to work on campus Wednesday under first-year head coach Jeff Scott.

USF football players can begin on-campus voluntary workouts on Wednesday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 9, 2020

The Bulls need all the practice time they can get. Having a great season under a first-year head coach is hard in a normal year. It’s incredibly difficult during a normal season to flourish under a new head coach.

It’s going to be substantially harder in our current situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball) on Dec 9, 2019 at 2:55pm PST

Football has pretty much been locked down since the middle of March and that’s valuable time the Bulls missed out on under Scott.

Now, they’re able to get back to work, voluntary activities are underway as of Wednesday and Scott can start figuring out what his team is all about this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball) on Dec 9, 2019 at 4:36pm PST

It’s also great news whenever any football team returns during the coronavirus pandemic. It means we’re one step closer to the games starting.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to have plenty of football in the fall.